An explosion and fire on board the USS Bonhomme Richard at US Naval Base San Diego injured 21 people, and fire dept. officials there fear it could burn for days, “down to the water line,” CNN reported.

“Seventeen Sailors and four civilians are being treated for non-life threatening injuries at a local hospital,” US Navy officials said in a statement.

The sailors had “minor injuries” from the fire and were taken to a hospital, Lt. Cmdr. Patricia Kreuzberger told CNN earlier Sunday.

All of the crew is off the ship and accounted for, according to a tweet from the US Pacific Fleet Naval Surface Forces Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters battled the three-alarm fire Sunday morning, SDFD’s Mónica Muñoz said. Several different agencies worked to fight the blaze, CNN reported.

Two fires crews were still on board the ship Sunday afternoon, Federal Fire San Diego Division Chief Rob Bondurant said.

“Federal Fire is rotating their crews aboard the ship with US Navy firefighting crews from the waterfront to fight the fire in order to find the seat of the fire and extinguish it,” Bondurant said.

“Navy Region Southwest tugs are also continuously combating the fire from the bay.” It’s unclear what started the fire.

Initial reports from the ship indicate it started in the well deck, according to a defense official. The well deck is where small landing craft enter and exit the belly of the ship, CNN reported.

The ship could burn for days, “down to the water line,” San Diego Fire Chief Colin Stowell told CNN’s Erica Hill Sunday. There was an explosion just as personnel were leaving the ship, Stowell said.

Secretary of Defense Mark Esper has been briefed on the situation, according to a defense official. Officials called for San Diego Fire Department’s assistance about 9 a.m. local time, Muñoz told CNN.

According to the LA Times, two other ships, the guided-missile destroyers Fitzgerald and Russell, were moored near the Bonhomme Richard but were moved early Sunday afternoon to berths farther from the burning vessel.

The ship was in dry dock at General Dynamics National Steel & Shipbuilding Co. in San Diego last year and has been undergoing further maintenance pierside at Naval Base San Diego. Its last deployment was in 2018.

Amphibious assault ships are used to deploy Marines in amphibious landings. The ships conduct flight operations with helicopters and jet aircraft, such as the AV-8B Harrier and its replacement, the F-35B Lightning.

While deployed, these ships carry more than 2,000 sailors and Marines.