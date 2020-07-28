China bonds declined on Monday, with the benchmark ATF China Bond 50 Index sliding for the first time in a week, dragged down by coupon payments on two securities.

The ATF CB50 fell 0.06%. Among the other ALLINDEX gauges, Local Governments slid 0.19%, the steepest decline since June 18; Financials fell 0.03%; Enterprises gained 0.06%; and, Corporates climbed 0.04%.

The losses extended a decline on returns in Chinese corporate debt since the height of the coronavirus pandemic in March. Investors have been switching into government bonds amid increased debt sales from the People’s Bank of China to counter the pandemic-led economic downturn and to rebuild shattered industries.

Corporate bonds are also being hit by benchmark Chinese government bonds near record highs, which are offering investors attractive yields at a time when credit default risk remains high.

The benchmark CB50 was pulled down by a coupon payment on the bond of the People’s Bank of Fujian, which also dented returns on the Local Governments Index, and the bond of CITIC Securities. That dragged down the Financial index, too.

Among Enterprise index bonds that of Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China saw its yield surge as new coronavirus outbreaks across the world led to more lockdowns, including travel restrictions that cloud the outlook for aircraft manufacturers.

