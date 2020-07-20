Register for “ Can US manufacturing make a comeback?”

“ Featuring Dr. Robert Atkinson, President of the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation Hosted by Asia Times’ Deputy Editor David Goldman

July 28, 9 a.m. Eastern Time

American manufacturing has been in decline for decades. President Trump promised to restore US manufacturing under the slogan “Make America Great Again,” and Democratic candidate Joe Biden proposes a $700 billion program to bolster industry.

A growing body of opinion supports a US industrial policy and “reshoring” industrial supply chains. President Trump has spoken of decoupling from China. Is this realistic, let alone possible? Dr. Robert Atkinson, an adviser to the Obama, George W. Bush and Clinton Administrations, will evaluate America’s options during an Asia Times Webinar titled Can US manufacturing make a comeback?

The founder and president of the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation (ITIF), Dr. Atkinson is an internationally recognized scholar and a widely published author whom The New Republic has named one of the “three most important thinkers about innovation,” Washingtonian Magazine has called a “tech titan,” Government Technology Magazine has judged to be one of the 25 top “doers, dreamers and drivers of information technology,” and the Wharton Business School has given the “Wharton Infosys Business Transformation Award.”