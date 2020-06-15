T-Mobile and other wireless carriers throughout the US were experiencing issues on Monday afternoon, Business Insider reported.

“Our engineers are working to resolve a voice and data issue that has been affecting customers around the country,” Neville Ray, president of technology for T-Mobile, said in a tweet. “We’re sorry for the inconvenience and hope to have this fixed shortly.”

The service tracker Down Detector reported T-Mobile outages in New York, Florida, Texas, Georgia, California, and the Washington, DC, area. As of 3:09 p.m. ET on Monday, Down Detector had seen over 93,000 reports of T-Mobile outages and varying reports from the other carriers. Phone owners in the US also reported issues on social media Monday afternoon with their cell service, particularly T-Mobile.

While both Down Detector and customers on social media reported that AT&T and Verizon service was down, an AT&T spokesperson told Business Insider its network was “operating normally.” A Verizon spokesperson also told Business Insider the carrier was “operating at normal service levels” and said that, given that “another national carrier” was having issues, calls to and from that carrier might get an error message, resulting in reports of issues.

T-Mobile outages on Monday afternoon.

Down Detector also reported that US Cellular and Sprint were having issues, but neither company immediately returned a request for comment.