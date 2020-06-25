The US economy slowed in June even with retail sales returning to a level only 10% below the norm. Shoppers cross a street near New York City's Herald Square on June 25, 2020. Photo: Angela Weiss / AFP

Location data for Android smartphones published daily by Google show that the US economy stopped growing in June after a modest improvement in May. The number of US workers who showed up at their place of employment remained unchanged during June, at about 30% below normal. 

This does not take into account employed individuals working remotely from home, but it nonetheless shows a stalled recovery. 

The New York Federal Reserve publishes a weekly index of economic activity using the Johnson Redbook weekly data for same-store sales, daily Treasury Department data for withholding tax receipts from wages, railway car loadings, and other high-frequency data. The most recent reading as of June 13 (a week behind the Google data) tells a similar story.

Of particular interest is Google’s data for mobility in retail and recreation sites. This has been rising steady since April:

Nationally, the presence of Americans at retail stores, restaurants and similar venues is only 10% below the norm, compared to an April trough of 50% below the norm. This is a vivid and accurate gauge of the extent to which Americans returned to public spaces. It’s not surprising that the incidence of Covid-19 infection surpassed the April highs on June 24. Several states have said that they may stop planned re-opening or return to lockdowns. On June 23 Texas Governor Greg Abbott urged Texans to stay home. 

This portends a weakening US economy over the summer. Some Wall Street analysts have called attention to big jumps in month-on-month data for retail sales, durable goods orders and other measures of economic activity. That is misleading; when economic activity falls to an extremely low level, even a small improvement will look like a big percentage move in monthly terms. Durable goods orders, for example, fell to 30% below the year-earlier level in May and rose in June to 22% below the year-earlier level.

Rather than a “V-shaped” (rapid) or “U-shaped” (slow) recovery, the US economy is more likely to describe a “W,” with advances and declines depending on the evolution of the pandemic.

The new cases are concentrated in California, Texas, Florida and Arizona, which together comprise a third of US gross domestic product.

Asia Times Financial is now live. Linking accurate news, insightful analysis and local knowledge with the ATF China Bond 50 Index, the world's first benchmark cross sector Chinese Bond Indices. Read ATF now. 