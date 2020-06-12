When China’s National People’s Congress overwhelmingly supported new national security legislation for Hong Kong on May 28, seen by many as a death knell for the city’s “one country, two systems” special autonomy, US President Donald Trump was quick to signal the US would retaliate in kind. In a broadside against Beijing, he ordered […]
Trump’s Hong Kong threat likely more bark than bite
US threat to remove Hong Kong’s special status would hurt American business as much as it would China’s economic interests