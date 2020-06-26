SEOUL – With South Korea handily containing Covid-19 without imposing an economy-crippling lockdown, Korean carmakers appear to have a reopening edge over their global rivals. But all is not well in the nation’s crucial auto industry, the world’s seventh-largest and fourth-largest per capita, according to the International Organization of Motor Vehicles Manufacturers. While firms at […]
Survival of the fittest for Korea’s carmakers
Giants Hyundai and Kia Motors are geared to rev through the Covid-19 crisis while little Ssangyong may not survive