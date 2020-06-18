Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc (Tepco) has partnered with Itochu Corporation, a Japanese major trading company, to build a blockchain-based system for trading surplus electricity.

Households in Japan will be able to use the new system within three years, Cointelegraph reported, citing Nikkei.

If successful, it will be the first instance of surplus electricity trading between households in Japan.

Tepco and Itochu will give households AI-based storage batteries and solar panels for free. The AI technology controls the amount of generated and consumed energy and calculates surpluses for trading.

Blockchain technology will be used to enhance “the safety of communication.”

Tepco and Itochu’s initiative follows similar ones that are cropping up globally. In April, Australian blockchain firm Power Ledger signed a deal with the largest medium-density residential developer in Perth, Nicheliving, to develop a blockchain-based solar energy trading platform for local residents over the next three years.

The energy trading system appears to be similar to Tepco and Itochu’s. Blockchain technology tracks energy consumption while AI enables users to sell surpluses to other residents.

Power Ledger’s platform will initially be used in 62 apartments in Nicheliving’s flagship SkyHomes development in Inglewood, followed by 10 further developments in the Perth metropolitan area.