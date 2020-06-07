Tech-savvy consumers have always been willing to pay for gadgets to embrace a more tech-driven life, but never as much as during the Covid-19 pandemic, China Daily reports.

For example, a rising number of consumers, stuck indoors due to restrictions, were forced to exercise at home. So, they bought digital bands to track fitness data.

“I now wear a small fitness band almost all day. Not only can it help me to track fitness data but it also monitors my health data, including sleep, heartbeat and blood pressure,” said Li Wenqiang, a 28-year-old financial clerk in Beijing.

Smart watches for kids are also becoming popular as they offer features like fancy voice-activated wireless earbuds. Technological advances have enriched wearables’ functions and enhanced their appeal, the report said.

Last year, 99.2 million wearable devices were shipped to local markets across China, up 37% year-on-year, according to market research company International Data Corp.

Jitesh Ubrani, research manager for IDC’s mobile device trackers, said the rise of smart, voice-activated virtual assistants in home appliances and phones has increased demand for wearables that can connect with these assistants, the report said.

“The wearables market is well on its way to becoming a mass-market device category rather than one that primarily caters to health and fitness,” Ubrani said.

Surging demand is also prompting Chinese tech giants Xiaomi and Huawei to foray into international markets for new growth engines, the report said.

Xiaomi launched its next-generation fitness tracker called the Mi Band 4 last year. Featuring a nearly 40% bigger display compared to its predecessor, the gadget supports Xiao AI voice assistant that can be used for controlling Xiaomi’s IoT, or Internet of Things, products.

According to a report by Gizmo-China, the Mi Band 4 is said to be smashing sales records in Japan after its launch in the country, the report said. The smart band became the No. 1 wearable in the activity tracker category on e-commerce platform Amazon Japan.

“Several years ago, tech giants jumped the gun before the hardware was able to catch up with the initial design of smart wearables, triggering weaker market results than the industry had expected,” said Xiang Ligang, director-general of the Information Consumption Alliance, a telecom industry alliance.

“But as technology advances, some problems are quietly going away, and people are increasingly willing to accessorize their smartphones. This is happening not only in China but globally,” he said.