JAKARTA – When Indonesia’s government took majority control of the legendary Grasberg mine from American mining giant Freeport McMoRan Copper & Gold (FCX) two years ago, visions of an onrushing gravy train obscured the cost realities of operating one of the world’s richest copper and gold complexes in Papua’s mist-shrouded central highlands. Central to the […]
Indonesia’s grand plan to sink world’s richest mine
Indonesia’s nationalistic takeover of the Grasberg mine from US Freeport McMoRan is fraught with pitfalls