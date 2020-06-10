Asia Times Financial is now live. Linking accurate news, insightful analysis and local knowledge with the ATF China Bond 50 Index, the world's first benchmark cross sector Chinese Bond Indices. Read ATF now.

JAKARTA – When Indonesia’s government took majority control of the legendary Grasberg mine from American mining giant Freeport McMoRan Copper & Gold (FCX) two years ago, visions of an onrushing gravy train obscured the cost realities of operating one of the world’s richest copper and gold complexes in Papua’s mist-shrouded central highlands. Central to the […]