Two officials at the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi were being expelled for “indulging in espionage activities,” India’s Foreign Ministry said late Sunday, with tensions already heightened between the nuclear-armed rivals.

The South Asian neighbors have a long-running dispute over Kashmir, which was split between them in 1947 when they gained independence from Britain.

“The government has declared both these officials persona non grata for indulging in activities incompatible with their status as members of a diplomatic mission,” the ministry said in a statement.

The pair had to leave the country “within 24 hours” and Pakistan’s Charge de Affaires was issued with a “strong protest” over the alleged activities of the pair, the ministry said.

The expulsions came weeks after an Indian national was set to stand trial in Germany, accused of spying on Sikh and Kashmiri communities for New Delhi’s secret service.

