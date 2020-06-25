Imagine: A Chinese-flagged super tanker bound for the mainland has just turned off its automatic identification system to hide an Iranian oil shipment in violation of US sanctions. Passing through the narrow Strait of Malacca, just off of Singapore, where some 80% of China’s fuel imports pass, however, provides little protection from the prying eyes […]
China’s energy weakness will lose the New Cold War
Strategic vulnerability of China's oil and gas imports is coming into sharp new view as tensions rise with the US