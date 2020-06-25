A dock worker wearing a face mask to prevent the spread of the coronavirus watches an oil tanker unload crude oil at a port in Qingdao, Shandong province, China, March 26, 2020. Photo: China Daily
Imagine: A Chinese-flagged super tanker bound for the mainland has just turned off its automatic identification system to hide an Iranian oil shipment in violation of US sanctions. Passing through the narrow Strait of Malacca, just off of Singapore, where some 80% of China’s fuel imports pass, however, provides little protection from the prying eyes […]
Signup for AT+ Premium monthly membership, AT+ Premium yearly membership, AT+ Premium Access membership or AT+ Premium Day Pass. Member log in