China’s Center for Information and Industry Development (CCID) has released its 18th CCID Global Public Chain Technology Evaluation Index, which ranks 37 well-known global cryptos based on technical specifications, Cointelegraph reported, citing local media.

According to the table published by local media outlet Chainnews, Bitcoin (BTC) was placed in the 12th place with 106.2 points.

The criteria used to evaluate cryptocurrencies include basic technology, applicability, features, performance, safety, creativity, and decentralization.

At the top of the table is EOS with 156.1 points, followed by TRON with 138.43 points and Ethereum (ETH) with 136.4 points. The leading cryptocurrency scores 20.4 points in applicability and 24.7 in creativity, while the second-place crypto has 28.4 and 15.5 points, respectively.

The fourth and fifth in the rankings are IOST and LSK with 130.3 and 119.3 points, respectively. XRP is in 14th place with only 105 points.

Interestingly, Bitcoin is even lower down the list than in the previous ranking, at 17th place. At that time, it had a rating of only 43 points in terms of innovation and 19.9 for applicability.

Tron’s founder and CEO, Justin Sun, warned that Chinese authorities raised suspicions over the platform’s legal status. This has led to a tense relationship with Chinese authorities for Sun in recent days.

In 2019, an incident involving Tron led to Chinese police surrounding the project’s office in Beijing. Media outlets at the time claimed that Tron’s office was raided by police, but Sun indicated that this was “fake news.”