Australians can now pay for Bitcoin (BTC) at the country’s post offices, thanks to a new collaboration, Cointelegraph reported.

According to a June 24 announcement, customers of local cryptocurrency exchange Bitcoin.com.au will be able to pay for bitcoin at more than 3,500 Australian Post offices.

The firm’s CEO Holger Arians explained that he believes the new payment option will make some people more comfortable with buying crypto: “For many people, paying for bitcoin at an Australia Post office feels safer than transferring funds online – particularly for first-time buyers. We’re proud of this partnership and would like to thank Australia Post for their continued openness to new technologies.”

Bitcoin.com.au customers were already able to pay for Bitcoin at 1,500 retail outlets in the Blueshyft payment network. Founded by Synthetix’s Kain Warwick, Blueshyft also services numerous other exchanges.

More physical locations selling crypto

An increasing number of physical locations are now offering the opportunity for consumers to acquire cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin automated teller machines recently crossed the milestone of 8,000 units installed worldwide.

Cointelegraph reported that it is now possible to buy bitcoin for cash at more than 20,000 retail locations across the United States including 7-Eleven, CVS and Rite Aid.

In September last year, all 7-Eleven stores across the Philippines also started selling crypto. At the beginning of 2019, a number of French tobacco shops did the same.