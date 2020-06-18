A forthcoming tell-all book by former US National Security Advisor John Bolton makes a case that Kim Jong Un and his sister and current stand-in Kim Yo Jong are right to dismiss US diplomatic outreach to North Korea as insincere, a preview by the Washington Post suggests.

“When Bolton recounts the Trump-Kim meeting in Singapore, the first summit of U.S. and North Korean leaders in history, Bolton castigates Trump’s diplomatic efforts, saying the president cared little for the details of the denuclearization effort and saw it merely as a ‘an exercise in publicity,’” the Post article says.

“He describes it extensively — including what Kim and his advisers say, and what Trump and his advisers say in return, giving a fly-on-the-wall account of a historic event.

‘’Trump told … me he was prepared to sign a substance-free communique, have his press conference to declare victory and then get out of town,’ Bolton wrote.

“Determined to make friends with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Trump decided that he wanted to give Kim some American gifts — gifts that violated U.S. sanctions that eventually had to be waived, per Bolton’s book.

“In the months following the summit, Bolton described Trump’s inordinate interest in Pompeo delivering an autographed copy of Elton John’s ‘Rocket Man’ on CD to Kim during Pompeo’s follow-on visit to North Korea. Trump had used the term ‘Little Rocket Man’ to criticize the North Korean leader but subsequently tried to convince Kim that it was a term of affection.

“’Trump didn’t seem to realize Pompeo hadn’t actually seen Kim Jong Un [during the trip], asking if Pompeo had handed’ the CD, wrote Bolton. ‘Pompeo had not. Getting this CD to Kim remained a high priority for several months.’”

This week the Pyongyang regime has signaled that it’s had enough of results-free diplomacy with the United States and South Korea. In a fit of pique on Tuesday the North blew up a North-South liaison office that had been built in the diplomatically hopeful year of 2018.

North Korea for its part had been criticized for failing to show its own goodwill by actually moving to dismantle its nuclear weapons program and capabilities.

The Post summary of Bolton’s book does not mention the subsequent 2019 Hanoi summit, where, critics allege, it was Bolton’s influene on Trump that kept the president from offering anything of substance to Kim.

‘Pompeo disparaged Trump’

Pompeo, outwardly one of Donald Trump’s most loyal supporters, secretly disparaged the president and doubted his North Korea diplomacy, Bolton says.

Bolton, Trump’s former national security advisor, details what he says were private interactions with Pompeo in his explosive new memoir, which the White House has sought to block.

According to an excerpt published Wednesday by The New York Times, Pompeo slipped a note to Bolton during Trump’s historic first meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore, saying of the president, “He is so full of shit.”

Pompeo traveled four times to North Korea in 2018 to jumpstart diplomacy for Trump, who has hailed his own efforts as worthy of the Nobel Peace Prize.

But Bolton wrote that Pompeo, a month after the Singapore summit in June 2018, dismissed Trump’s North Korea diplomacy, saying it had “zero probability of success,” according to the Times report.

Bolton also related how Pompeo showed skepticism when, while visiting the Middle East in 2018, he listened in on a call between Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae-in, who has encouraged diplomacy with the North.

Pompeo told Bolton he was “having a cardiac arrest in Saudi Arabia,” according to the book excerpt published by The Washington Post.

Pompeo, a conservative former congressman, was first CIA director under Trump and is one of the few senior advisers who has never clashed publicly with the mercurial president.

For Trump’s birthday on Sunday, Pompeo wished Trump well on Twitter, writing: “We thank you for your leadership and all that you do for America.”

Aides to Pompeo, who was meeting a senior Chinese leader in Hawaii on Wednesday, did not immediately comment on the book.

Widely seen as having presidential ambitions of his own, Pompeo recently declined entreaties from his Republican Party to seek a Senate seat in his home state of Kansas, choosing to stay on as the top US diplomat.