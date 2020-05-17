In June 1989, in a hotel room in Washington, I turned on the TV and there, unfolding before my eyes, was the Tiananmen Uprising.
Hooray, I thought. Those brave Chinese remind me of the South Korean demonstrators I covered in the provincial capital Gwangju in May 1980: patriots who died by the hundreds as they did battle against a dictatorship’s army special forces attackers.
Just as South Korea had gone on to achieve democratization in 1987, including free presidential elections – developments that I had also covered – I figured confidently that those ballsy Chinese pictured on the TV screen would need only seven years or so to bring down the one-party dictatorship in Beijing.
Was I ever wrong.
On the heels of the 39th anniversary of Gwangju and in the run-up to the 30th anniversary of Tiananmen, a new book from the National Museum of Korean Contemporary History arrived: The 1987 Korean Democratization Movement in Retrospective: A Critical Oral History.
The book offers a treasure trove of reasons, from South Korean and American perspectives, why my China comparison had been inappropriate in view of South Korea’s quite different historical circumstances.
‘Moral support’
Following the deaths at Gwangju, the South Korean democratization movement took several years to reach a boil again. In the meantime, recalled Hahn Hwa-gahp, an aide to the often-jailed opposition leader Kim Dae Jung, when he and his colleagues contacted the US and other foreign embassies or the foreign press “we would use the phrase ‘moral support.’
“We never directly asked them to get involved in the matters of Korea and make protests with us,” Hahn said. “Instead, we emphasized they should criticize any irrational and undemocratic matters, saying that the US saved us through the Korean War because they wanted to protect freedom.”
Cut to the chase: the democratization movement’s peak in Korea came in 1987, which was supposed to be a presidential election year. Military-backed dictator Chun Doo-hwan had promised to step down – but he and his cronies wanted to run an indirect election under rules guaranteed to put another former military man in office.
A US team in Washington and on the ground in Seoul, given considerable latitude by President Ronald Reagan and the cabinet officers concerned, took the subtle but dead-serious approach that Hahn and other South Korean dissidents also preferred.
Gaston Sigur, assistant secretary of state for East Asia, laid out American policy, including a red line, in a speech he delivered on February 6, 1987, to the Korea Society in New York – a speech that was carefully read in Seoul.
Sigur’s speech made clear that the US expected Chun to keep his promise to quit and ensure his replacement would be democratically elected.
Massaging an ego
At the same time Sigur massaged the ego of the widely hated former general and coup leader – much as Donald Trump recently has done with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un.
Chun “has made a historic commitment toward greater democratization in South Korea,” Sigur proclaimed. “He has said that he will be the first major Korean president to retire from office peacefully, in order to set the pattern for future Korean leaders.” Sigur added: “History will praise his service to the nation.”
Four months later, at a time when demonstrators clogged the tear-gas-filled streets of Korean cities and Chun may have been considering another major crackdown on his people, a letter from President Ronald Reagan very smoothly played the North Korea and Olympics cards.
“The American commitment to your nation must, in the interest of long-term stability,” include sound democratic institutions, Reagan wrote.
Put less elegantly: If you crack down again, you may have to answer to your citizenry and military for breaking the US-South Korean alliance. Oh, and we might support taking away Seoul’s scheduled hosting of the 1988 Olympics.
Former US State Department Foreign Service officer David Straub, who participated in the events and in the oral history exercise, told me in an email that “South Korean elites, especially conservatives, felt strategically dependent on the US.”
Thus, “the ruling conservative authoritarians knew they could only go so far in clamping down to remain in power, and their opponents knew it, too,” added Straub, who served in both Seoul and Washington during the period. “So those in power felt limited, on the one hand, while those opposing them felt encouraged.”
Lynn Turk was a Seoul-based Foreign Service officer who, like me and other foreign news correspondents, wore a gas mask to do street reporting in 1987. Then he would go back and brief us in the embassy.
Turk told me that the relationship with the US placed limits on Chun and his chosen successor, former General Roh Tae-woo, which, if breached, “might have led to some reaction by the US. Hard to say what, but Washington might have demanded Chun-Roh step down.”
Soft power
“The Olympics played a huge role,” Turk said. “Chaos in Korea could have canceled the Olympics, and the US was making noises that if Korea couldn’t hold the 1988 Olympics, it could ramp up Los Angeles to hold them again.”
On the other hand, China, post-Tiananmen, “didn’t have any benefactor problem,” Turk observed.
It wasn’t just hard power. Soft US power also played a role in Korea. One big difference with China was that “South Korea was more heavily and thoroughly influenced by things American, including democratic ideals,” Straub noted.
Indeed, not long before, Mao Zedong’s wife Jiang Qing and the “Gang of Four” had attempted with much success to wipe out all traces of bourgeois behavior and thinking – a category that most definitely included American ideals – in a generation of Chinese young people.
A contrast that’s useful to make is that between Chun and Deng Xiaoping, Mao’s successor and China’s ruler at the time of Tiananmen.
James Kelly, who at the time was White House special assistant for national security affairs, told me: “China is and was very different – mostly because of Deng.”
Deng “was indeed determined to reform China,” Kelly said, “but as a lifelong party man – plus his own experiences in unstable chaos – he was not going to allow what he imagined would occur.”
During China’s Great Proletarian Cultural Revolution, when that generation was being transformed, Deng “had seen what Red Guards could do and, for better or worse, saw the youngsters in Tiananmen as their successors,” Kelly said.
Lynn Turk added: “After Gwangju, the ROK military told Chun it wasn’t going to do that again to its own citizens.” To compensate for such feelings among soldiers, the Chun regime needed to create a “huge, draftee-reinforced riot police force, which was supposed to be able to contain demonstrations,” Turk recalled.
“It was the size of the demonstrations that was the determining factor. They overwhelmed the riot police in Seoul and reinforcements were sent, leaving other cities open to out-of-control demonstrations. And then even the reinforcements were overwhelmed in Seoul.
“Chun decided it was too risky to try to use military units composed of draftees. And the special forces, which had been used in Kwangju, wanted no part of crowd control again.
Turk said he wasn’t “sure the Chinese military held any such qualms [in case] they had been called upon.” A view on that last question comes from Wang Dan, a student leader during Tiananmen who commented this week in the New York Times: “The Chinese government realized that it could no longer butcher its citizens with the whole world watching.”
No election issue in China
Another big difference was South Korea’s scheduled election.
“There was no precipitating event after Tiananmen like there was in Korea” after Gwangju, Lynn Turk said. “Chun had promised to step down after his term, so there had to be some kind of process for a successor, and it was that process that gave the students, and then the larger population, something to focus on: one-man, one-vote, direct election.”
That demand resonated because it harked back to South Korean experiences before an earlier military dictatorship had taken the right away. “Until Park Chung-hee instituted the Yushin Constitution [in 1971], there had been direct elections for president,” Turk noted. On the other hand, “I don’t think the idea of elections had much influence in China.”
Indeed, as Wang Dan put it in his New York Times article about Tiananmen: “Our movement failed 30 years ago because we lacked support and experience in promoting democratic change.”
Important as was his role as a Beijing University student who started the sit-in in Tiananmen Square, Wang Dan’s name would have been only briefly familiar at best to most foreigners who followed China news.
On the other hand, South Korea’s long-experienced and crafty opposition leaders Kim Dae Jung and Kim Young Sam were ubiquitous in world news media. The protests became much more than a student movement, with office workers, labor and even the Roman Catholic Church joining in.
Although the two Kims were very much the match of Chun and Roh overall – just try to name a Chinese dissident who could compete with Deng in 1989, or stand up to Xi Jinping today – both of their legacies suffer from their egotism.
Neither Kim would give way and unite the split opposition forces to put the other into the presidency in the campaign that began after Roh Tae-woo, on June 29, 1987, defused the crisis by issuing a declaration that the constitution would be amended to permit direct election – one man, one vote, as demanded.
“Chun and Roh were pretty certain that the two Kims would be unable to compromise, and therefore Roh had a good chance to actually win,” Lynn Turk said.
He added in an aside: “Sometime if we are in a bar together I will tell you some details of what might have happened if Chun and Roh thought Roh wouldn’t actually win.”
Although the two Kims’ intransigence gave that year’s election to Roh – just as the ex-generals had anticipated – that does not take away from the fact that South Koreans were able to replace the dictatorship with democracy. Although they had to wait for years, both Kim Young-sam and Kim Dae-jung eventually were elected president.
Bradley K. Martin, an Asia correspondent since 1977, covered the South Korean democratization movement for the Baltimore Sun and Newsweek. This article was originally published June 3, 2019.
I think this is one of the most vital info for me. And i’m glad reading your article. But want to remark on some general things, The site style is great, the articles is really nice : D. Good job, cheers
Some really interesting details you have written.Helped me a lot, just what I was searching for : D.
I think that is among the most important info for me. And i am glad reading your article. However should observation on some normal issues, The site style is wonderful, the articles is truly great : D. Good process, cheers
Very interesting info !Perfect just what I was looking for! “Washington is the only place where sound travels faster than light.” by C. V. R. Thompson.
Good web site! I truly love how it is easy on my eyes and the data are well written. I am wondering how I could be notified when a new post has been made. I’ve subscribed to your feed which must do the trick! Have a great day!
I really like your writing style, superb info, thanks for posting :D. “Nothing sets a person so much out of the devil’s reach as humility.” by Johathan Edwards.
An impressiveAn outstanding share! I haveI’ve just forwarded this onto a colleaguefriendcoworkerco-worker who waswho had beenwho has been doing aconducting a little researchhomework on this. And he in factactually boughtordered me breakfastlunchdinner becausesimply becausedue to the fact that I foundI discoveredI stumbled upon it for him… lol. So let meallow me to reword this…. Thank YOU forThanks for the meal!! But yeah, thanxthanks for spending the timetimesome time to discussto talk about this matterissuetopicsubject here on your sitewebsiteweb siteinternet siteweb pageblog.
Very well written post. It will be supportive to everyone who utilizes it, including me. Keep up the good work – can’r wait to read more posts.
Hi , I do believe this is an excellent blog. I stumbled upon it on Yahoo , i will come back once again. Money and freedom is the best way to change, may you be rich and help other people.
Fairly certain he will have a good read. Many thanks for
take cialis pills how to buy generic cialis online viagra for sale in boots
Hey very cool website!! Man .. Beautiful .. Amazing .. I’ll bookmark your web site and take the feeds also…I’m happy to find so many useful information here in the post, we need work out more techniques in this regard, thanks for sharing. . . . . .
cheap viagra 150 mg viagra buy online ireland cheap viagra cialis levitra
I have not checked in here for some time because I thought it was getting boring, but the last several posts are great quality so I guess I’ll add you back to my daily bloglist. You deserve it my friend 🙂
Great write-up, I’m regular visitor of one’s blog, maintain up the excellent operate, and It is going to be a regular visitor for a lengthy time.
cialis tabletas for sale buy cialis in europe cheap viagra no prescription needed
What i don’t realize is if truth be told how you’re no longer really much more neatly-preferred than you might be right now. You’re so intelligent. You understand thus considerably in relation to this matter, made me personally believe it from numerous numerous angles. Its like women and men aren’t interested until it?¦s one thing to accomplish with Girl gaga! Your personal stuffs outstanding. Always care for it up!
You could certainly see your enthusiasm in the work you write. The world hopes for even more passionate writers like you who are not afraid to say how they believe. Always follow your heart.
I have been exploring for a bit for any high-quality articles or blog posts in this kind of area . Exploring in Yahoo I finally stumbled upon this web site. Studying this information So i am happy to exhibit that I’ve an incredibly just right uncanny feeling I found out just what I needed. I so much certainly will make sure to don’t overlook this web site and provides it a look on a relentless basis.
advair 250
You are my breathing in, I own few blogs and occasionally run out from brand :). “Follow your inclinations with due regard to the policeman round the corner.” by W. Somerset Maugham.
I don’t normally comment but I gotta state regards for the post on this special one : D.
It’s really a cool and useful piece of info. I am happy that you shared this useful information with us. Please stay us up to date like this. Thank you for sharing.
Hello! I know this is kind of off topic but I was wondering if you knew where I could locate a captcha plugin for my comment form? I’m using the same blog platform as yours and I’m having difficulty finding one? Thanks a lot!
I will right away grab your rss feed as I can not find your e-mail subscription link or newsletter service. Do you have any? Kindly let me know so that I could subscribe. Thanks.
Very good website you have here but I was curious if you knew of any message boards that cover the same topics talked about in this article? I’d really love to be a part of online community where I can get feed-back from other knowledgeable individuals that share the same interest. If you have any suggestions, please let me know. Many thanks!
I was looking through some of your articles on this website and I think this internet site is rattling instructive! Continue putting up.
Enjoyed looking through this, very good stuff, appreciate it. “Shared joys make a friend, not shared sufferings.” by Friedrich Wilhelm Nietzsche.
viagra sale boots pharmacy buy levitra with prescription buy cialis canada no prescription
great post, very informative. I wonder why the other experts of this sector don’t notice this. You should continue your writing. I am confident, you have a huge readers’ base already!
Thanks for one’s marvelous posting! I truly enjoyed reading it, you might be a great author.I will make sure to bookmark your blog and may come back later in life. I want to encourage that you continue your great job, have a nice holiday weekend!
I wanted to write a small message to be able to thank you for all of the nice tips and hints you are placing on this site. My rather long internet investigation has at the end of the day been recognized with reliable content to go over with my good friends. I would believe that we website visitors actually are very much lucky to live in a great site with so many special individuals with helpful tips and hints. I feel really blessed to have come across the webpage and look forward to really more thrilling times reading here. Thank you once more for all the details.
A formidable share, I just given this onto a colleague who was doing just a little analysis on this. And he actually purchased me breakfast because I discovered it for him.. smile. So let me reword that: Thnx for the deal with! However yeah Thnkx for spending the time to debate this, I really feel strongly about it and love reading more on this topic. If possible, as you change into expertise, would you thoughts updating your blog with more details? It is highly useful for me. Huge thumb up for this weblog publish!
buy viagra riyadh cialis in canada generic viagra buy uk
I know this if off topic but I’m looking into starting my own weblog and was wondering what all is needed to get set up? I’m assuming having a blog like yours would cost a pretty penny? I’m not very internet smart so I’m not 100 sure. Any suggestions or advice would be greatly appreciated. Kudos
This is the right blog for anyone who wants to find out about this topic. You realize so much its almost hard to argue with you (not that I actually would want…HaHa). You definitely put a new spin on a topic thats been written about for years. Great stuff, just great!
Este artigo irá ensinar-lhe como construir relações com os clientes, e expandir o seu público usando estratégias como o e-mail marketing. Se você quiser começar a empregar algumas estratégias avançadas de marketing de afiliados, leia este artigo.
cialis usa buy п»їcialis cheapest levitra super active oo
Leave a comment