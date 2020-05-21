It’s strong enough to survive a 15kg TNT blast and it laughs at small arms fire and AK47s. It features bulletproof and shatter-resistant glass, off-road run-flat tyres and an escape hatch.

Got enemies? It can get you out of trouble, fast.

And you can have one, for just £440,000 (US$750,000).

German luxury car tuner Brabus has essentially taken a Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen and cladded it in armoured steel to create a blast-resistant SUV that will keep the most under-threat individuals safe from attack, UK’s Daily Mail reported.

The Mercedes, popular with footballers and celebrities, already costs £90,000, but then Brabus replaces the bodywork with a “self-contained, self-supporting, bolted structural Shelter Cell” that can withstand AK47 gunfire and military-grade explosives to create a tank-like mobile panic room, the Daily Mail reported.

The shell itself is made from hot-formed armoured steel but also includes 3D-printed protected parts — the first time such features have been combined on a passenger vehicle.

It laughs in the face of single-round hand-pistol gunfire, and can even take the brunt of a bad guy emptying an entire AK47 magazine.

The German firm says the Shelter Cell is entirely resistant because — unlike most vehicles — it doesn’t have any panel gaps and it’s fitted with bulletproof and shatter-resistant glass, the Daily Mail reported.

Christian Draser, chief executive at Brabus, explains: “We have the entire vehicle certified by an accredited German ballistics authority, both with regard to being fired upon and being subjected to explosions as per resistance class VR6 Plus ERV.”

The high-tech interior of the Brabus Invicto Mission. Credit: Brabus.

The Invicto also features beefed up suspension and brakes to cope with the additional bulk — and its 550-horsepower V8 AMG-tuned engine from the G63 is far from sloth-like.

The Invicto Mission — the most protective and expensive of the three options — gets a Brabus performance kit including a pair of turbochargers and an upgraded sports exhaust for 0-to-60 mph performance in 11 seconds, the Daily Mail reported.

It can even escape at speed with the tyres shot out, as the off-road run-flats can be driven for around 30 miles even when they’ve been punctured.

The Mission — priced at £645,600 for UK customers — gets its name because it’s made for “missions and more,” and is the model you really want.

It gets the full quota of armoured spec, along with high-performance lightning and signal systems, an integrated fire extinguishing setup, built-in infra-red night vision cameras, military-grade sat-nav system, fresh air vents with ABC filters to resist attacks from airborne substances and even an armoured escape hatch in the roof.

Prices start from around £440,000 for the Invicto Pure and the heavies in the images are not included.

The Brabus Invicto Mission has a top speed of 130 mph thanks to twin turbos. Credit: Brabus.