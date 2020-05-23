So, maybe you’ve got the itch to travel again, after this Covid-19 nightmare.

Every day, you get up, watch TV or read the news online, and get hit with the hard facts — so many infected, so many dead, so many recovered.

They tell you again and again to wash your hands, wear a mask, keep your distance … etc., etc., etc. … shut up already! We know what to do!

So what about travel — those of us who want to travel. It flows in our blood like a triple shot of Russian vodka.

How can we keep track of who’s open and who’s not? Many nations have shut their borders tight … but, things are changing, slowly.

Well, thanks to the Montreal-based IATA — the International Air Transport Association — the dudes who control the world’s airlines, there is a very reliable source.

Simply click on this link, and you will find out everything you need to know. All you have to do is click on the country, and it will give you the latest, up-to-date Covid status.

Things are pretty tight right now, but it’s bound to open up soon, and this website will prove handy once that happens.

By the way, IATA is a trade association of the world’s airlines founded in 1945.

Consisting of 290 airlines, primarily major carriers, representing 117 countries, the IATA’s member airlines account for carrying approximately 82% of total available seat miles air traffic.

IATA supports airline activity and helps formulate industry policy and standards.

In addition to this site, it is also recommended to call your preferred airline to check the latest status.