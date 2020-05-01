The government of Anhui, a province in eastern China that is part of the “Yangtze River Delta Economy Region,” officially launched its first blockchain platform for providing government services on April 30, said a Cointelegraph report citing local news reports.

“Blockchain + Electronic Certificate and License” is the first application being launched on the government’s blockchain platform. The application will initially place lawyer’s practice licenses on the blockchain. This will help to provide better transparency and authentication in the sector, said officials.

The Provincial Data Resources Bureau and the Provincial Department of Justice are also carrying out similar pilot projects in Bozhou city on judicial administrative certificates and licenses. The government plans to extend these applications to the Yangtze River Delta Region.

The local government aims to adopt more e-government blockchain applications on the platform in the near future. Their goal is to more fully digitize the government’s infrastructure, reduce bureaucracy, and provide more efficient services.

