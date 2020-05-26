Six mountaineering guides reached the summit of Mount Everest at around 4:30 pm on Tuesday, building a route and setting the stage for a Chinese survey team that will attempt to climb to the top of the world’s tallest mountain on Wednesday.

The guides used climbing gear such as pitons, ice tools and carabiners to fix ropes on the way to the peak to make it easier for the other climbers who can follow the route, China Daily reported.

“The road builders, known as pioneers, had to face more risks themselves as there were no existing ropes to protect them,” said Tsering Samdrup, a leader of the support team.

The team failed in its earlier five attempts to build a route to the summit due to heavy snow and strong winds, the report said.

Samdrup said the scaling team had made extraordinary efforts to move from the camp at an altitude of 7,028 meters to the 7,790 meter- camp on Monday amid gale-force winds.

“We spent more than an hour trying to pitch the tent, but failed. All the team members had to hide behind rocks to avoid the gale,” he said. “The march was really tough, but we have to stay strong for the coming window period to reach the summit on May 27.”

Tsering said they finally pitched seven tents at the altitude of 7,790 meters. “We could only sit in the tent with our hands holding the tent support. We protected the measuring equipment. It is very precious,” he said.

The guide team has left the summit and the eight-member group of surveyors will start for the peak — known as Mt. Qomolangma in China — in the early hours of Wednesday, if the weather holds, the report said.

Since the founding of the People’s Republic of China in 1949, Chinese surveyors have conducted six rounds of scaled measurements and scientific research on Mount Everest and released the height of the peak twice in 1975 and 2005, which was 8,848.13 meters and 8,844.43 meters, respectively.

Technical innovations and breakthroughs applied in the survey include the application of the Beidou 3 Navigation Satellite System and advanced domestic surveying and mapping instruments, China.org.cn reported.

“The core of the mission is to accurately measure the height of Mount Qomolangma, which can be used for research in fields such as geodynamics,” said Jiang Tao, an associate researcher from the Chinese Academy of Surveying and Mapping.

The survey team has the mountain to themselves, as the season was cancelled due to the Covid-19 epidemic.