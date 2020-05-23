The ATF ALL-INDEX China bonds index family appears to have entered sideway markets, hovering around certain levels as they await fresh market news.

The biggest increase was measured in the flagship index ATF China Bond 50 Index, which 0.03% and stands at 108.14.

The ATF ALLINDEX Corporates, Enterprise and Financials indices increased by 0.01% each and closed the day at 100.17, 103.12 and 107.76, respectively.

The only retreat was with the ATF ALLINDEX Local Governments, which declined 0.02%. to 117.83.

