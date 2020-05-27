The bond market is still looking for a direction; the ATF ALLINDEX family of bond gauges appear to be moving sideways. The biggest gain could be observed in the ATF ALLINDEX Corporate index, which climbed 0.05% to 100.27.

Second place for the trading day goes to the ATF ALLINDEX Enterprise index and the Local Governments. Both increased 0.01% and went over the finishing line at 103.16 and 117.77, respectively.

The ATF ALLINDEX Financials ended flat at 107.58.

The flagship index CBM50 dropped 0.01% and to 108.10.

ALSO SEE: Shanghai pilot scheme for short-term corporate bonds

China urged to loosen shackles on SME bond market

This story appeared first on Asia Times Financial