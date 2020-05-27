The bond market is still looking for a direction; the ATF ALLINDEX family of bond gauges appear to be moving sideways. The biggest gain could be observed in the ATF ALLINDEX Corporate index, which climbed 0.05% to 100.27.

Second place for the trading day goes to the ATF ALLINDEX Enterprise index and the Local Governments. Both increased 0.01% and went over the finishing line at 103.16 and 117.77, respectively.

The ATF ALLINDEX Financials ended flat at 107.58.

The flagship index CBM50 dropped 0.01% and to 108.10.

ALSO SEE: Shanghai pilot scheme for short-term corporate bonds

China urged to loosen shackles on SME bond market

This story appeared first on Asia Times Financial

Asia Times Financial is now live. Linking accurate news, insightful analysis and local knowledge with the ATF China Bond 50 Index, the world's first benchmark cross sector Chinese Bond Indices. Read ATF now. 