The ATF ALLINDEX family of China bond indexes were mixed on Wednesday. Three indices declined and two rose.

The ATF ALLINDEX Enterprise retreated by 0.06% and is now at 103.45.

The flagship ATF China Bond 50 lost 0.03%, finishing the day at 108.20.

The ATF ALLINDEX Financials index left the day at 107.79 after declining 0.03%.

Both ATF ALLINDEX Corporates and Local Governments added 0.01% to end the day at 100.18 and 117.71, respectively.

