All indices of the ATF ALLINDEX family retreated on Thursday.

The ATF China Bond 50, the flagship index, lost 0.04% to close at 108.15. The lower index values were mostly caused by Zhuhai Da End Qin Investment and Geely Holding Group. Their bonds lost 1.01% and 0.68%, respectively.

The ATF ALLINDEX Financials index saw two bonds decline and another two climb in increased price activity; one cancelled out the other’s impact on the index. Unusually, all three policy banks lost between 0.05% and 0.43%.

The ATF ALLINDEX Corporates gauge also lost 0.04%, which is attributed mainly to Geely’s bond losing 1.01%. The index closed at 100.13.

The ATF ALLINDEX Enterprise and ATF ALLINDEX Local Government measures both lost 0.03% to close the day at 103.42 and 117.65, respectively.

