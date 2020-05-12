They say it’s hard to keep a good man down … and that appears to be the case with First officer Peter Login.

Login is accustomed to making sure his passengers are safe and bringing in a 300-ton Boeing 747 to a perfect landing at airports around the world.

Made redundant when Thomas Cook collapsed, and employed briefly at British Airways until Covid-19 struck, Login has opted for a temporary change of career — one that is drawing rave reviews from his co-workers.

Login decided he would muck in and help others by becoming a Tesco delivery driver, dropping groceries off to customers in lockdown during the crisis, SkyNews reported.

As he started his first shift on Saturday, he tweeted: “British Airways 747 keys hung up for a while.

The former RAF officer cadet has been hailed for helping those in self-isolation to get their food during the pandemic, the report said.

“Shows a lot of character, Peter. I hope you’re back on the flight deck soon,” American Airlines pilot Brad Tate tweeted.

A London traffic officer, who calls himself The Big Black Rat, added: “British Airways take note, this man is the kind of calibre of officer you should always strive for.

“A can do, won’t quit attitude!!”

NHS worker Lara Prisco, who is having to self-isolate, said: “All supermarkets too far to drive and all delivery service suspended.

“You and Tesco are the reasons I still manage to have food and basic items! (I am not crying, you are crying!).”

Others asked if he will continue doing safety announcements and said he should wear his pilot’s hat while delivering groceries.

Composer Rob Green joked: “Calls head office: This is TangoDelta47, on final approach to Jeanette at number 12.”

British Airways has grounded all flights at Gatwick, they are reduced at Heathrow and 30,000 cabin crew and ground staff have been laid off, Metro reported.

More than 4,000 pilots were also told they face a 50% pay cut.