The Covid-19 pandemic has forced the cancelation of most in-person events around the world. However, thanks to ChainTalk, a media platform focused on cryptocurrency and blockchain, an event for Asian crypto lovers is being held in the safety of cyberspace.

The Crypto Asia Summit, which will run from May 18 to 23, will bring together investors and decision makers from around the world and provide market intelligence to help stakeholders identify key trends and opportunities, according to ChainTalk.

The free event will equip attendees with proven strategies, tools, and insights to access viable projects, join the crypto movement, and network with top industry experts, say the organizers.

Speakers include:

Jimmy Song: Bitcoin programmer and author

Remington Ong: Partner at Fenbushi Capital

Tone Vays: Derivatives trader

Da Hongfei: CEO of NEO

Bobby Lee: CEO of Ballet

Ben Goertzel: CEO of SingularityNET

ChainTalk said, “We want to try and make the most out of these unfortunate circumstances. Large crypto in-person events are generally expensive, only in major cities, and mainly consist of companies pushing their products.

“We wanted to give everyone an opportunity to learn from the smartest minds in the industry and have a chance to understand how quality projects are incorporating new technology to make the world better.

“Anyone, regardless of geography, income, or expertise can attend this event. All you need is an Internet connection and email address. This is what this industry is about.”

There is no charge to attend the event, but people can choose to upgrade to an all-access pass that gives them lifetime access to all presentations. With a free pass, attendees will have just five days to watch each presentation from its release date. The summit will consist of live and pre-recorded presentations. Each speaker has their own page with a live chat.

Register for the event and get your free pass here.

