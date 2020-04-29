While Covid-19 has shut down concerts around the country, musicians from the Xi’an Symphony Orchestra are livestreaming music to millions of viewers as they strive to complete a series of concerts amid the national treasures at the city’s various major museums.

A series of online symphony concerts that combine music with China’s precious historical relics are being held in Xi’an, Northwest China’s Shaanxi Province, to delight the ears and eyes of isolated audiences from all over the nation.

The second concert in the series was held in the Emperor Qinshihuang’s Mausoleum Site Museum on Saturday, in front of thousands of Terracotta Warriors.

The livestream of the concert earned more than 3 million views, Cao Jiwen, brand director of the Xi’an Symphony Orchestra, told the Global Times on Monday. The first concert drew 3.3 million views, Cao added.

Although many netizens were positive about the concert, some viewers commented that they felt it was strange to play Western musical instruments in front of Chinese relics, the report said.

“Why didn’t they play traditional Chinese musical instruments such as guzhen? Playing violins or pianos in Chinese museums does not seem very harmonious,” one netizen commented in a post.

During an interview with the Global Times, Cao said they are trying to show a more inclusive and open attitude toward different cultural forms.

“I think there is no boundary between Chinese relics and Western classical music that is played on violins or pianos, as they are all part of humankind’s precious cultural heritage. These cultural masterpieces have been passed down for thousands of years and can have a harmonious resonance,” he said.

“We should be more open to differences, like the people of the Tang Dynasty (618-907), so that our culture can become more dynamic.”

Cao said that they will change the music for each concert according to the characteristics of the historical relics on display, the report said.

“We will not only play Western classical music, but also perform Chinese music.”

After deciding to perform at the Emperor Qinshihuang’s Mausoleum Site Museum, Cao and his colleagues chose to play Chinese music such as “Ambush from All Sides” since they felt it better matched the venue, the report said.

Wearing protective masks, they also chose some romantic songs like “Butterfly Lovers” because “we think Emperor Qinshihuang decided to build so many Terracotta Warriors to protect him as he slept in the mausoleum forever, which is rather romantic for a ruler.”

Audiences at home were able to appreciate this solemn music while their cameras wandered around various relics in the museum, the report said.

“I felt so proud of my motherland’s splendid culture after listening to this stimulating music and seeing so many Chinese treasures,” one netizen commented.

The series of concerts will continue to be staged in May at the Xi ‘an Beilin museum, the Xi ‘an museum and on top of Xi’an’s ancient city wall.

The orchestra has plans to hold similar concerts in museums in countries along the Silk Road with their historical relics.

“Our final station might be Rome,” Cao noted.

Asia Times Financial is now live. Linking accurate news, insightful analysis and local knowledge with the ATF China Bond 50 Index, the world's first benchmark cross sector Chinese Bond Indices. Read ATF now.