Three Chinese telecom giants are going to use 5G technology to jointly develop and promote rich communication services (RCS), which refer to the transmission of messages with a combination of text, pictures, audio clips, videos and locations.

China Mobile, China Unicom and China Telecom said in a white paper that members of the Groupe Speciale Mobile Association, an industry group of global mobile network operators, had already formed a consensus to make RCS a key feature of 5G devices.

They said they were supported by many mobile phone suppliers, including ZTE Corp, Xiaomi and Samsung, for the development of their 5G services.

They said the RCS feature will allow companies to improve their interactions with users and customize their services through multimedia content.

The 5G technology will lead to a revolution in the mobile app eco-system due to its ultra-high-speed and broad bandwidth, according to a research report published by Huaxi Securities. A huge amount of new and sophisticated mobile apps will be developed in the 5G era.

Smart city

On Wednesday, China Unicom Beijing and the Shenzhen-based Huawei Technologies signed a memorandum of understanding to kick off a new project called “5G Capital,” which is the first “5G City” series project of Huawei.

China Unicom Beijing will speed up its 5G infrastructure construction in the Chinese capital and make it a 5G showroom to the whole world.

The “5G Capital” project will focus on two areas, which include the financial street in Xicheng District in Beijing and the capital’s airports – Beijing Daxing International Airport and Beijing Capital International Airport.

Huawei P40

The newly-launched Huawei P40, which does not use any Google software, has been shipped overseas, Richard Yu Chengdong, the chief executive of Huawei Consumer Business, told Thepaper.cn in an interview on Thursday.

P40 Lite, which had been shipped previously, received strong responses from overseas markets, Yu said. Although the United States will probably continue to forbid chipmakers from selling parts to Huawei in the second half of this year, Huawei’s consumer business will keep growing healthily unless market conditions deteriorate, he said.

Invest in Shanghai

Foreign capital inflows to Shanghai grew 4.5% to US$4.67 billion during the first quarter from the same period last year, the municipal government said Wednesday.

In the first three months of 2020, 10 regional headquarters of foreign-funded multinational companies and five foreign-funded research and development (R&D) centers landed in Shanghai.

In total, the regional headquarters of 730 foreign-funded multinational companies, as well as 466 foreign-funded R&D centers, had landed in Shanghai at the end of March.

A total of 129 foreign investment projects worth more than US$23.9 billion had been signed in two separate ceremonies organized by the Shanghai government in January and March, respectively.

Company news

Shanghai Environment Group Co Ltd, a Shanghai-listed company, said in a statement on Wednesday that two of its shareholders – Changjiang Eco-environmental Protection Group and Three Gorges Capital Holdings – planned to buy the company’s shares from the markets. They aimed to increase their stakes in the company by 1-2% within the next three months. The two companies would not cap their purchase prices but buy the shares based on a reasonable judgment on the company’s value.

Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges announced on Wednesday that listed companies are allowed to delay the announcement of their 2019 financial results by 10 days to April 30 from the original deadline of April 20. Companies should publish their audited annual reports for 2019 by the end of June if their audit work was disrupted by the Covid-19 epidemic.

The two stock exchanges will offer special arrangements to listed companies that will be able to meet the new deadline requirements.

The story was written by Xu Jiangshan and Yuan Tianyi and first published at ATimesCN.com. It was translated into English by Nadeem Xu.