CNN reports that the United States has seen intelligence indicating that North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un “is in grave danger after a surgery.” The network quotes “a US official with direct knowledge.”

An earlier report which Reuters attributed to Daily NK, a Seoul-based news service partially staffed by defectors and with sources inside North Korea, said the surgery was cardiovascular and had been performed on April 12 at a hospital near one of Kim’s many villas, this one in the Mount Kumgang area on the southeastern coast of the country near South Korea.

Kim had been seen last presiding over a meeting of the Political Bureau of the ruling Workers’ Party on April 11.

His subsequent absence from April 15 rites celebrating the 108th birthday of his grandfather, the country’s first president, Kim Il Sung, had aroused intense speculation.

On that, Daily NK had reported: “’On Monday night, the authorities suddenly announced that many of the events celebrating Kim Il Sung’s birthday have been canceled,’ a Ryanggang Province-based source told Daily NK on April 14. Daily NK sources also reported that representatives from around the country were told to watch a rally held on the afternoon of April 14 on TV.”

On the 15th, Kim Il Sung’s actual birthday and North Korea’s most important holiday, “A skeleton crew was at hand for a flag-raising ceremony.”

Speculation on Jong Un’s health has been rife for years as he’s bloated himself up into a facsimile of his popularly revered grandfather, smoking all the while, audibly out of breath when he met US President Donald Trump in the Demilitarized Zone. And reporters who covered the first-ever summit between Kim and South Korean President Moon Jae-in in 2018 were surprised to hear heavy puffing from Kim being picked up on audio as he and Moon walked up a low flight of steps.

Unhealthy Kims

While the ruling Kim clan have access to the very best health care in North Korea – from “wizard’s pillow” herbal health packs to imported Western doctors who enter the country when the need arises – the family genes are not good.

“It is definitely not a healthy family,” Sebastian Falletti, author of the biography La Piste Kim: Voyage au coeur de la Coree du Nord (On the trail of Kim: A voyage into the heart of North Korea), told Asia Times. “We know he probably has chronic hereditary issues.”

His grandfather Kim Il Sung suffered from a huge tumor on his back/neck – which photographers were not allowed to capture – and while his father, Kim Jong Il, apparently suffered from diabetes and also suffered cardiovascular issues that resulted in his disappearance for several months.

“Two years before he died in December 2011, Kim Jong Il, in August 2008, went through a cardiovascular incident and was in a coma for several weeks,” Falletti said. “You had this phase of total silence from North Korea we had no clue what had happened. We learned the story afterward from a French doctor who went to North Korea to examine him.”

Moreover, in 2014, Kim Jong Un himself disappeared for several weeks in 2014, apparently due to foot or heel surgery, which raised the question of whether he was suffering from gout.

In the smoke and mirrors world of North Korea, one expert questioned the veracity of the nascent reports.

“These are major state secrets and if Daily NK can come up with that kind of information, then US intelligence might have picked up some chatter from North Korean communications networks,” said Go Myong-hyun, a North Korea watcher at Seoul’s Asan Institute told Asia Times. “Or, their information could just be the Daily NK article.”

A National Security Agency listening station is, indeed, set inside a secure compound on Camp Humphrey’s the main US base in South Korea. And Falletti suggested that if a Western doctor had been bought into the country to oversee Kim’s health, that person could also be a source of intelligence.

South Korea’s Blue House said it had no confirmation of the reports.

Succession possibility

The risk of Kim falling ill with no successor in place has always existed.

“The geopolitical risk of the health of the leader is crucial it is such a pyramidical system, if the leader passes away the entire system is impacted, there is a risk of a vacuum,” Falletti said. “That is the Achilles heel of the North Korean system.”

However, in the event of a crisis, there is another Kim on hand – and one who is already in a position of some authority: Kim Yo Jong.

She had been restored on Saturday to an alternate membership in the Politburo, a post she had vacated after failure of diplomatic efforts she’d been involved in with the US Trump administration. Most Pyongyang watchers would consider her the regime’s logical choice as a dynastic successor.

“This is the theory of succession in North Korea,” said Choi Jin-wook, a former head of the Korea Institute of National Unification and currently a North Korea watcher at Seoul’s Hankook University of Foreign Studies. “Even though she is not a man, it would not be surprising if she took over the leadership.”

