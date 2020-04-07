Trade of the Day: Equities, futures surge on coronavirus retreat; US Treasuries, gold weaken

Quote of the Day: “BCA Research’s US Equity Strategy has shown that it takes a median two full years for the SPX to make fresh all-time highs following a bear market. Based on the median and mean profile of the bear market recoveries since WWII, the SPX will not make any fresh all-time highs until early 2022,” said the brokerage in a note.

Stock of the day: Anta Sports surged as much as 10.5% after the sports goods manufacturer and trader announced a surge in operating cashflow which jumped 68% even though cash balances declined and gearing ratio soared.

Number of the Day: 191. The number of countries that allow visa-free entry for holders of passports from Japan, which topped the Passport Index. With 3.5 billion people, nearly half the global population, presently living in voluntary or mandatory confinement, the latest results from the index raise challenging questions about what travel freedom and global mobility really mean, both currently and in a deeply uncertain post-pandemic future, the index complier Henley & Partners said in a statement.

