Attention gamers — you now have a dedicated 5G phone, specially designed for your needs!

Oppo, the China’s No. 2 smartphone brand, has established an independent sub-brand for gaming phones, a fast growing category in the 5G era with improved Internet access speed and new kinds of gaming opportunities, Shanghai Daily reported.

The first Oppo Ace2 will be on sale this week selling at 3,999 yuan (US$571).

“The sub-brand and Ace2 are Oppo’s echo of game fans’ demand,” said Brian Shen, vice president of Oppo.

In the first three months, China’s smartphone sales dropped 36.4% from a year earlier to 49 million units, according to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology. But around one-third have been 5G phones, the report said.

According to The Verge, the Ace 2 isn’t as flashy as the new Find X2 Pro, Oppo’s current flagship, but its specs are more than serviceable.

There’s a Snapdragon 865 processor, 5G support, a 6.55-inch 1080p OLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and an in-display fingerprint scanner, a hole-punch selfie camera, and up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

Only the camera system feels a little pedestrian in comparison, with a 48-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide, and 2-megapixel macro and depth sensors, The Verge reported.

It features optimized display and response speed through cooperation with developers of popular game titles such as Tencent’s Game for Peace.

It also supports rapid and wireless charging — the first of its kind — offering “charging in five minutes and one hour of play.”

Oppo jumped feet-first into the wireless-charging waters, with a 40W “AirVOOC” system that should be as fast as anything on the market.

