If travellers in Switzerland imagined they saw a giant American flag lighting up the Matterhorn, it wasn’t an illusion.

In an innovative, artistic integration of projection and nature’s spectacle by light artist Gerry Hofstetter, the Swiss Alpine town of Zermatt has been illuminating the iconic Matterhorn mountain for a few hours each day during the Covid-19 pandemic, Laurie Baratti of Travel Pulse reported.

The gesture is intended to convey solidarity with those around the world who are currently suffering, as well as gratitude to the front-line heroes fighting the virus.

Transforming the Swiss Alps’ 14,692-foot tall, world-famous landmark into a dazzling beacon of hope, an ongoing series of projections began back on March 24, and features the flags of various nations and provinces affected by the virus, the report said.

Thus far, flags of the UK, Italy, Spain, France, Germany and Japan have overlaid the pristine slope, as well as images and phrases of encouragement, such as #Hope, #StayAtHome, #AllOfUs and “Dream Now, Travel Later.”

Hofstetter is known for projecting images onto landmarks to create temporary art installations, MSN News reported.

He also shined a full-sized image of the Titanic onto a huge Antarctic iceberg in 2012 to mark the 100th anniversary of the ship’s sinking.

On the evening of April 16, a massive projection of the American blanketed the mountainside, Travel Pulse reported.

Local tourism organization, Zermatt Matterhorn, wrote in a Facebook post: “Our thoughts are with all American people at this unprecedented time. We look forward to meeting again at the foot of the Matterhorn, we are all in this together.”

Acknowledging America’s unique situation as the country currently having the highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, Zermatt also wrote on its website, “May our message convey solidarity, and give you hope and strength.”

