Companies around the world are reorganizing their operations to make medical equipment to protect front-line healthcare workers in their battle against Covid-19.

Now, even Denmark-based toymaker Lego is getting in on the action, Business Insider reported.

The company recently announced on Instagram that it had begun producing protective visors after modifying some of its molding machines to manufacture Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

“This week we began to make visors at our factory in Billund for healthcare workers on the frontline in Denmark,” the company said. “We are so incredibly proud of the team who made this happen.”

The visors have a simple design, which was drafted out by Lego employees with the help of representatives from Denmark’s healthcare sector, the report said.

Intended to offer an extra layer of protection between health workers’ eyes and those suffering from Covid-19, the visors consist of a wide, transparent plastic cover and handles.

Lego is currently producing more than 13,000 of the face visors every day, the report said.

“[The team] worked around the clock to create designs and make molds that can produce more than 13,000 visors a day. We are grateful to have such talented, dedicated and caring colleagues,” the company added.

Lego is also giving away 500,000 building sets to children in need with their rainbow campaign, Upworthy.com reported.

Lego builders can: create a rainbow, share it with #LetsBuildTogether, tag three friends and nominate them to build and share more rainbows.

The company says the rainbows are “symbols of hope,” which is certainly something we can all use right now.

Lego also partnered with the UK government to create a cute video encouraging kids to be superheroes by staying home during the pandemic.

