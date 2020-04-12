The name Cossack (Ukrainian: kozak) is derived from the Turkic kazak (free man), meaning anyone who could not find his appropriate place in society and went into the steppes, where he acknowledged no authority.

Deeply feared, they were legendary for their swift and violent attacks and use of guerilla warfare tactics.

It is said that a Cossack’s horse riding skills were so great (called jigitovka from the Turkic word, jigit – meaning “skillful and brave rider”), he could pick up items or a wounded comrade off the ground while the horse was galloping, to take cover from enemy fire behind the galloping horse’s side, and to ride backwards and shoot at enemy horsemen who were chasing him, Russia Beyond reported.

Jigitovka turned the Cossack rider into a powerful and deadly strike weapon.

Expressing his high opinion of the Cossacks’ skills, Napoleon Bonaparte once said: “With just the Cossacks alone, I could conquer Europe.”

According to a report in the Eurasia Daily Monitor, Moscow is now deploying Cossack groups along the Russian-Ukrainian border near the Kharkiv, Sumy and Chernihiy regions.

Such revelations may presage a new Russian move against Ukraine, but at the same time, they are the latest sign that the Kremlin wants to have groups with which it can maintain a certain plausible deniability when engaging in destabilizing operations.

In late March, Oleksandr Belokobylsky of Radio Liberty’s Ukrainian Service reported that Moscow had dispatched Federal Security Service (FSB) specialists on Cossack affairs to prepare new paramilitary formations and to integrate them into Russian Army.

According to Belokobylsky, President Vladimir Putin effectively signaled the importance of the Cossacks in these and other domestic and foreign siloviki (security services) operations by naming Ataman Nikolai Dolluda as overall commander, the report said.

Notably, Dolluda was actively involved in the annexation of Crimea six years ago.

According to Cossack historian Vladimir Melikhov, who himself has been persecuted in the past, Russian authorities in the last ten years arrested genuine Cossack leaders and closed down Cossack groups lest the Cossacks become a national movement.

Yet, at the same time, Moscow has used neo-Cossacks in Crimea as well as Donbas and has promoted the inclusion of “Cossack” units in the Russian military.

These organizations are Cossack in name only and have been used against the Kremlin’s opponents domestically and abroad.

The genuine Cossack groups — as opposed to the state-created Cossack units — are currently pressing hard to be listed as a separate nationality in the 2020 Russian census.

There is no question, that Putin will continue to go hard on these groups.

Asia Times Financial is now live. Linking accurate news, insightful analysis and local knowledge with the ATF China Bond 50 Index, the world's first benchmark cross sector Chinese Bond Indices. Read ATF now.