There are times when the few get rich. And times when the masses get their share. It happens over and over again.

Feudal lords leached on the serfs. Then the plague made the serfs scarce allowing them to increase their share of the harvest to buy goods made in town.

Townsmen built factories and hired surplus farmers. Worker wages declined during the Industrial Revolution because the factory owners could squeeze them.

Then a volcanic eruption, cold weather, Napoleonic wars and emigration made workers scarce again. That led to better wages, the rise of cities and the bourgeoisie.

The age of Conspicuous Consumption and the Charleston collapsed into the Depression. But FDR paved the way eventually for the common man to buy a car, a house and vacations.

Americans were convinced the post-war age of rising disposable income was their destiny. The rest of the world followed. More people – billions of people – saw their living standards raised above poverty than at any other period in history.

Then something happened.

For three decades, American wages did not increase in real terms while the price of housing, education and medical care kept rising. The average American was being squeezed again.

As happened during the feudal times, the Industrial Revolution, and the Gilded Age, the top 1% hogged the rewards of increased productivity.

We have seen this before. Income inequality in the US the past decade is said to have approached that of the times of the Vanderbilts and Rockefellers and the other notorious robber barons.

America had moved from a period of more equatible income distribution to a period of worsening income inequality. The turning point was perhaps the Reagan presidency.

History suggests that after a sustained period of squeezing those who sweat to make a living, things get unstable and something unforeseen happens.

As of April 9, or 79 days since the first case was reported in the US, the number of cases is growing exponentially. But the log curve is beginning to show a slowdown. Number of new cases per day also appears to be peaking, according to Johns Hopkins.. The four day average of new cases appears to be peaking in this log chart. The curve is flattening Sources: Johns Hopkins, CDC and New York Times,, Date: April 9

Trump may have been one manifestation but he has no clue.

How can America switch back to a course where income distribution becomes more equitable again?

Because of Covid-19, that question is being asked at a time when possibly 10% to 20% of American households may seek protection in medical bankruptcy.

We are about to witness how income inequality and lack of safety nets made the US the least prepared and the most fragile nation among peers to face a pandemic.

Stock markets crash, unemployment soars, blame-placing substitutes for political leadership – and the deaths. This has got to be a plea for a new age.

As of April 9, or 84 days since the first case was reported in Japan, the number of cases is still growing exponentially. And the log curve remains within the estimated band width (orange parallel lines) at a much lower (slower) pace than the US. The number of new cases per day is still spiking. This should continue for at least two more weeks after the declaration of emergency and partial lockdown. The average number of new cases over four days remains within the estimated band width (orange parallel lines). Source: Ministry of Health, Labor & Welfare, Date April 9

Asia Times Financial is now live. Linking accurate news, insightful analysis and local knowledge with the ATF China Bond 50 Index, the world's first benchmark cross sector Chinese Bond Indices. Read ATF now.