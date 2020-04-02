The death of a famous Japanese comedian has fueled anti-China sentiment, according to a report in the Taiwan News.

Celebrated comedian Ken Shimura’s death from Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19), has resulted in grief in the Japanese public and sparked anger.

Shimura died in Tokyo on Sunday (March 29) after suffering from severe pneumonia caused by Covid-19, the report said.

He is a household name in Japan and has also enjoyed popularity overseas, including in Taiwan.

After Shimura’s death, many Japanese netizens have mourned Shimura, Apple Daily reported, with some expressing resentment toward China, the birthplace of the coronavirus outbreak:

“Chinese government! Your concealment of information is the cause of Shimura’s death.”

“I hate the Wuhan virus, Wuhan pneumonia, and China!”

Shimura was transferred to a Tokyo area hospital earlier in the month on March 20 after experiencing symptoms on March 17, Japan Forward reported.

His agency confirmed on March 25 that Shimura had been infected with the contagious coronavirus, and four days later, his death was confirmed on the evening of March 29.

Shimura was set to appear in the NHK morning drama series Yell for the first time, and was scheduled to feature in the film Kinema no Kamisama (roughly translated as Cinema God), directed by Yoji Yamada. Filming was supposed to start in April.

Meanwhile, a classified assessment from U.S. intelligence agencies has reportedly concluded that China worked to conceal the exact scope of the outbreak from the rest of the world, Task & Purpose reported.

Citing three unnamed US officials, Bloomberg News reported that the assessment — received by the White House last week — showed that the Chinese government’s public reporting on positive Covid-19 cases and related deaths since the start of the country’s outbreak in late 2019 was “intentionally incomplete.”

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government is also said to be furious over China’s handling of the novel coronavirus, with one British official quoted on Sunday saying Beijing would face a “reckoning” once the crisis was over, The Mail on Sunday reported.

The newspaper says scientists have told Johnson that China could have downplayed its number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus “by a factor of 15 to 40 times.”

The Johnson government was so angry, the paper said, that the Huawei 5G telecom bid could be abandoned.