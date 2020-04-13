(ATF) – A third day of strong gains among financial constituents of the ATF China Bond 50 Index lifted the gauge 0.08% to 107.65 on Monday.

The ATF ALLINDEX index family continues its firm climb and all indices had advanced at the end of Monday.

The biggest increase could be witnessed with the ATF ALLINDEX Financial index, which ended 0.09% higher at 107.05.

The ATF CB50 ended up 0.08% in second place for the day and closed at 107.65. Coporates and Local Governments increased 0.05% and 0.04% respectively, showing 99.53 for the ATF ALLINDEX Corporates index and 116.83 for the ATF ALLINDEX Local Government Index as end of day levels.

Today’s exception is the ATF ALLINDEX Enterprise index, which left the day flat at 103.08. The reason for the lacklustre day was a decrease in Dalian Port Group bonds, which lost 4.45%.

The graph below shows the traded volumes for ATF CB50 since the beginning of year. Two events can be seen: The Covid-19 crisis in the middle of January and a steady pick up in trading volumes since then. This is probably the reason why the indices have been firming up in the past days.

The ATF China Bond 50 Corporate sub-index rose 0.05%

The ATF China Bond 50 Enterprise sub-index was unchanged

The ATF China Bond 50 Financial sub-index rose 0.09%

The ATF China Bond 50 Local Government sub-index rose 0.04%

ATF China Bond 50 Index: A 50-constituent index, updated daily and selected from across the entire Chinese onshore bond market, that provides a benchmark measure of the Chinese onshore fixed income market. The ATF China Bond 50 Index tracks the price movements of CNY-denominated onshore bonds across the Corporate, Enterprise, Financial and Local Governments sectors.

