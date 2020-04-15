Live version of coronavirus map

There have been more than two million reported infections of COVID-19 around the world, of whom more than 131,000 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The United States has the most deaths of any country with more than 27,000 fatalities and more than 619,000 reported infections.

Italy follows with 21,645 deaths, Spain with 18,579, France 17,167 and Britain 12,868.

WHO Trump freeze outcry

Several countries and organisations express anger and concern after the US decision to freeze funding to the World Health Organization over what President Donald Trump calls its “mismanaging” of the pandemic.

“WHO is reviewing the impact on our work of any withdrawal of US funding and will work with our partners to fill any financial gaps we face and to ensure our work continues uninterrupted,” WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says.

Poorest countries’ debt suspended

The Group of 20 (G20) announces a one-year debt moratorium for the world’s poorest nations.

Denmark reopens some schools

Danish schools begin reopening after a month-long closure.

Nurseries, kindergartens and primary schools restart in about half of the country’s municipalities, with all due to reopen by April 20.

Restrictions eased in Germany

German Chancellor Angela Merkel announces the first steps towards undoing coronavirus restrictions, allowing most shops to reopen, followed by schools from May 4.

The government urges people to wear protective masks when out shopping and using public transport. A ban on large public events will be upheld until August 31.

Finland lifts a blockade on the Helsinki region, but maintains other restrictions.

Lithuania allows retailers with a separate outdoor entrance to re-open starting Thursday.

India allows millions in rural areas back to work next week.

Belgium prolongs lockdown

Belgium extends its stay-at-home order until at least May 3 and bans mass gatherings until the end of August.

Temporary layoffs

In Spain, nearly 3.9 million people have been temporarily laid off due to the pandemic, and 8.7 million in France, the respective governments say.

Tour de France postponed

Cycling’s flagship event will be raced from August 29 to September 20, organizers announce, pushing the Tour de France back from its original beginning on June 27 to what is its latest start date since its creation in 1903.

Amazon halt in France

Amazon halts activity at its French distribution centres for five days from April 16-20 following a court ruling faulting its coronavirus measures “regarding the security and health of its workers”.

– AFP

