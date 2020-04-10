Live version of coronavirus map

At least 101,732 have died worldwide from the coronavirus out of more than 1.6 million cases in 193 countries, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Europe remains the hardest-hit continent with more than 70,200 deaths. Italy has the highest death toll at 18,849 followed by Spain with 15970 and France 13,197.

The United States with 486,994 is the hardest-hit country in terms of cases, of whom more than 18,000 have died.

Click on the above graphic to see a live version. Source: Johns Hopkins University

Lockdown extensions

Italy extends its lockdown due to expire on April 13 until May 3.

Ireland prolongs its confinement to May 5.

Portugal is to extend its state of emergency until May 1.

The mayor of Moscow says tighter restrictions are needed, as clinics are approaching their limits.

Turkey orders citizens to stay at home for 48 hours across 31 cities starting midnight Friday.

‘Deadly resurgence’

The World Health Organization (WHO) warns that a hasty lifting of restrictions imposed to control the pandemic could lead to a “deadly resurgence.”

“The way down can be as dangerous as the way up if not managed properly,” the UN health body’s chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says.

Easter without worshippers

Easter pilgrimage sites across the Middle East, Europe and Asia stand empty, shorn of the customary rituals, as hundreds of millions of Christians around the world spend the religious holiday at home amid a massive lockdown.

Record daily British toll

Health Secretary Matt Hancock says that Britain has recorded 980 deaths from coronavirus in the 24-hour period, the highest daily toll yet, bringing the total number of fatalities to 8,958.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is recovering in hospital after ending three days in intensive care for Covid-19. He “has been able to do short walks, between periods of rest, as part of the care he is receiving to aid his recovery,” a Downing Street spokesman says.

Trump announcement on WHO

President Donald Trump says he will make an announcement next week on US funding to the WHO, which he has recently threatened to cut accusing it of pro-China bias during the aftermath of the pandemic.

Yemen reports first case

War-torn Yemen reports its first case of coronavirus in a southern government-controlled province, raising fears of an outbreak in the country.

French aircraft carrier

The French aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle registers 50 cases of novel coronavirus on board, the Armed Forces Ministry says.

Google-Apple to trace coronavirus

Google and Apple unveil a joint initiative to use smartphones to trace coronavirus contacts to battle the pandemic.

– AFP

