Live version of coronavirus map

There are more one million declared cases of coronavirus worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University and official sources.

At least 1,002,159 infections have been recorded across 188 countries, including 51,485 deaths.

A total 234,462 infections and 5,607 deaths were reported in the United States, where Covid-19 is currently spreading the most rapidly.

Click on the coronavirus map to see a live version. Source: Johns Hopkins University

In Italy, the hardest-hit country in terms of the number of deaths, there were 115,242 reported cases and 13,915 deaths. Spain reported 110,238 cases and 10,003 deaths, and China – where the coronavirus first emerged late last year –- reported 81,589 infections and 3,318 deaths.

The number of actual infections is believed to be higher since many countries are only testing severe cases or patients requiring hospitalization.

– AFP and Johns Hopkins University