After Wednesday’s slight pause, the ATF ALLINDEX resumed its advance with relatively large increases in the sub-indexes.

The most exciting development happened for the ATF ALLINDEX Corporate index, which advanced 0.09% and breached the 100 mark for the first time since the indices went live at the beginning of the year. It closed at 100.1. The index has increased by 0.8% since the beginning of this month.

The ATF ALLINDEX Financial index showed a large increase of 0.11%, which is the highest for the entire index family, and closed at 107.56. For the last day of the month of April the Financials index has returned 0.8%.

The flagship index in the ATF ALLINDEX family, the China Bond 50, benefitted from the increase in the financials index and closed at 108.26, 0.05% higher. The index shows also satisfying returns of 1.2% for the month of April.

Slightly weaker, but still positive was the performance of the ATF ALLINDEX Enterprise index, which ended 0.02% higher at 103.51. Its returns for the month were 0.62%.

The only index ending the day flat was the ATF ALLINDEX Local Government index, which left the day at 117.52. Still, the index’s monthly performance of 0.98% was very satisfying.

Asia Times Financial is now live. Linking accurate news, insightful analysis and local knowledge with the ATF China Bond 50 Index, the world's first benchmark cross sector Chinese Bond Indices. Read ATF now.