The ATF China Bond 50 Index rose 0.14% to 107.40.

(ATF) – The ATF China Bond 50 stretched its run of record-beating advances to a fourth day, climbing 0.14% to 107.40.

The ATF China Corporate Bond Index rose 0.07%.

The ATF China Enterprise Index rose 0.08%.

The ATF China Financials Index rose 0.11%.

The ATF Local Government Index rose 0.08%.

ATF China Bond 50 Index: A 50-constituent index, updated daily and selected from across the entire Chinese onshore bond market, that provides a benchmark measure of the Chinese onshore fixed income market. The ATF China Bond 50 Index tracks the price movements of CNY-denominated onshore bonds across the Corporate, Enterprise, Financial and Local Governments sectors.

Asia Times Financial is now live. Linking accurate news, insightful analysis and local knowledge with the ATF China Bond 50 Index, the world's first benchmark cross sector Chinese Bond Indices. Read ATF now. 