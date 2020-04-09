(ATF) – The ATF China Bond 50 stretched its run of record-beating advances to a fourth day, climbing 0.14% to 107.40.

The ATF China Corporate Bond Index rose 0.07%.

The ATF China Enterprise Index rose 0.08%.

The ATF China Financials Index rose 0.11%.

The ATF Local Government Index rose 0.08%.

ATF China Bond 50 Index: A 50-constituent index, updated daily and selected from across the entire Chinese onshore bond market, that provides a benchmark measure of the Chinese onshore fixed income market. The ATF China Bond 50 Index tracks the price movements of CNY-denominated onshore bonds across the Corporate, Enterprise, Financial and Local Governments sectors.