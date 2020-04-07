(ATF) – The ATF China Bond 50 Index advanced for a sixth day, gaining 0.04% to 107.144.

Broadly all indexes in the ATF ALLINDEX Family started the week on a positive note as trading resumed after Monday’s holiday closure, as the outlook for credit markets brightened as major central banks are committed to keep rates low and greatly expand their balance sheets, triggering yield-seeking trades.

The ATF ALLINDEX Enterprise index, was the underperformer and the only benchmark that ended lower, losing 0.07%.

China Resources Land Limited bond retreated 4.64% and was the main reason behind the fall in the ATF ALLINDEX Enterprise index.

