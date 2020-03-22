Chinese tech giant Xiaomi is not budging from its 2020 battle plan.

The Chinese tech giant said its roll-out strategy of 5G smartphones in 2020 remains unchanged, with measures taken to ensure work resumption during the Covid-19 outbreak, China.org.cn reported.

“We have not changed our 5G product launch strategy, and we expect at least 10 new 5G smartphone models to hit the market this year,” said Wang Xiang, president of Xiaomi, expressing confidence in both domestic and global markets.

Despite the impact of production halt in the first quarter, the trend of a phone switch brought by 5G development is “unstoppable” as smartphones are essential devices, said Wang.

To combat the global epidemic, Xiaomi has provided necessary materials and assistance to its employees and supply-chain companies, while donating supplies to many affected areas around the world, the report said.

The work resumption rate of Xiaomi’s supply chain reached 80% as of Thursday, ensuring that its latest 5G smartphone model, Redmi K30 Pro, will be launched as scheduled next week, according to the corporation, the report said.

Redmi, a smartphone series under Xiaomi Corporation, became independent from the Xiaomi brand in January 2019 as the company sought a multi-brand strategy to improve its product portfolio, the report said.

The group will introduce more mid- to high-end products, with stepped up investment in 5G, artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things in a bid to seize opportunities in the 5G race, said Wang.

At a product launch in mid-February, Xiaomi’s founder and CEO Lei Jun, wearing a face mask and jeans, boldly told the crowd, “Our lives can be affected by the epidemic, but never be defeated.”

Meanwhile, China will beef up input in development of key works and infrastructure such as public health services and 5G networks amid efforts to mitigate the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on investment progress, according to the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC).