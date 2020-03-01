Imagine, you are a paid killer — for the US military.

Your job is to kill at any distance — so the tools of the trade, tend to be important.

And like everything today, the world is going high-tech. We all like new toys, don’t we?

Case in point — the Barrett Multi-Role Adaptive Design (MRAD) bolt-action sniper rifle.

According to a report in Business Insider, rather than force snipers to choose between weapons capable of firing different rounds for different purposes, the multi-caliber rifle can be chambered in 7.62X51 mm NATO, .300 Norma Magnum, and .338 Norma Magnum.

The rifle also includes a sound suppressor and direct view optics (with fire control capabilities), which allows snipers, when supplemented with a clip-on image intensifier or thermal sensor system, to effectively engage enemy snipers, as well as crew served and indirect fire weapons virtually undetected in any light condition.

The goal is to offer a passive sighting system that is not emitting anything that could give away a sniper’s position.

Just what you need to get the job done.

It just so happens, US military snipers in the Army, Marines, and the special operations community are getting new bolt-action sniper rifles, and they all want this one.

“There are three ranges associated with the three calibers, and there are different target sets that we are trying for at those ranges,” Army Lt. Col. Chris Kennedy, the lethality branch chief for the soldier division at the Maneuver Center of Excellence, told Insider.

“It gives more flexibility to the sniper as to what configuration to put it in and what targets they are going after,” he added.

In its fiscal year 2021 budget request, the Army asked for 536 MRAD sniper rifles for a little over US$10 million for the Precision Sniper Rifle (PSR) program, the report said.

The Marine Corps, which is also buying MRAD rifles for the Advanced Sniper Rifle (ASR) program, estimated that each one would cost about US$16,000.

The Army’s latest budget request described the rifle as “a multi-caliber, bolt-action sniper rifle, which is effective against personnel and material targets at extreme ranges.”

The weapon is expected to replace the Army’s M2010 and M107 sniper rifles, the report said.

“What we are trying to achieve is to collapse those two systems into one instead of having the sniper choose one or the other,” Kennedy told Insider.