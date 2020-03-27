Let’s face it, 007’s boss, known only as “M,” would not be pleased.

“Your guns were what? …”

Clearly, James Bond must have been out of the country, as an “irreplaceable” collection of prop guns used in the classic spy films has been stolen from a house in Enfield, north London, The Guardian reported.

Five deactivated guns, including Beretta Cheetah and Tomcat pistols from Die Another Day and the iconic Walther PPK handgun used in A View to a Kill are among the weapons reported taken, The Guardian reported.

The Metropolitan Police were called to a burglary in progress at a property in Aldersbrook Avenue, Enfield, at about 8 p.m. on Monday. However, the suspects had fled the scene by the time officers arrived, The Guardian reported.

Neighbours described the intruders as three white males who drove away in a silver vehicle.

It is believed the suspects forced entry into the rear of the premises, where they stole the firearms – estimated to be worth more than £100,000, The Guardian reported.

The other stolen weapons include a Smith & Wesson .44 Magnum featured in Live and Let Die, and a Llama .22-calibre handgun from Die Another Day.

Det. Insp. Paul Ridley said: “The firearms are very distinctive and bespoke to particular Bond movies. They will almost certainly be recognized by the public and to anyone offered them for sale.

“Many are irreplaceable. The Magnum is the only one ever made in which the whole gun is finished in chrome.

“The Walther PPK was the last gun used by Roger Moore in A View to a Kill. The owner is very upset his address has been violated and hopes to be reunited with these highly collectible items.

“I would urge any members of the public that may have witnessed the burglars arriving and leaving, or who know where the firearms are, or may have been offered these stolen items for sale, to come forward.”

Intelligence sources would not comment if the raid was pulled off by SMERSH, or one of Bond’s other filmic rivals.