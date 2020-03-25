In a development that has rocked the British isles, it was confirmed today that Prince Charles has tested positive for coronavirus and is self-isolating at his home in Scotland, The Guardian reported.

Charles, 71, is said to be “up and about” and in “good spirits” and has continued to work for the last few days, Clarence House has said.

Doctors believe the earliest he would have been contagious was on 13 March. He last saw the Queen on 12 March, following an investiture, the report said.

His last public engagement was also on 12 March. He has held private meetings since then.

Buckingham Palace said: “Her Majesty the Queen remains in good health. The Queen last saw the Prince of Wales briefly on the morning of 12 March and is following all the appropriate advice with regard to her welfare.”

It is not known whether the Queen has been tested for coronavirus, the report said.

Charles met Prince Albert of Monaco at a Water Aid event in London on 10 March. Prince Albert announced he had tested positive for coronavirus five days ago, the report said.

Clarence House has said it is impossible to know how Charles became infected due to his very busy schedule of public engagements, the report said.

Charles was tested on Monday after qualifying for an NHS test due to age and medical condition criteria in Aberdeenshire. He received the results on Tuesday. It is thought he was tested at Birkhall, his home on the Queen’s Balmoral estate in Aberdeenshire, the reoprt said.

Medical advice is that it is unlikely that his condition will escalate into a more serious case. He is thought to have first displayed symptoms over the weekend, the report said.

Clarence House said: “The Prince of Wales has tested positive for coronavirus. He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual.

“The Duchess of Cornwall has also been tested but does not have the virus. In accordance with government and medical advice, the prince and the duchess are now self-isolating at home in Scotland. The tests were carried out by the NHS in Aberdeenshire where they met the criteria required for testing.

“It is not possible to ascertain from whom the prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks.”

Camilla is self-isolating separately from Charles at Birkhall and will do so for 14 days.

Meanwhile, The Sun reported that Steven Dick, 37, the deputy head of mission at the British Embassy in Hungary, died on Tuesday, after contracting coronavirus.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said: “I am desperately saddened by the news of Steven’s death and my heart goes out to his parents Steven and Carol.

“Steven was a dedicated diplomat and represented his country with great skill and passion. He will be missed by all those who knew him and worked with him.”