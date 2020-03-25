Portugal is getting fresh medical supplies to fight the coronavirus, thanks to the actions of Fosun International and several Chinese organizations.

Thanks to the combined efforts of the Foreign Affairs Office of the Shanghai Municipal Government, Shanghai-based conglomerate Fosun International, Haitong Securities and Portuguese soccer player agency Gestifute, a total of 58,400 medical supplies will be delivered to Porto in North Portugal on Thursday, China Daily reported.

The donation, which is part of the Global Anti-Virus Relief Scheme initiated by Fosun International in early March, will be the first medical supplies given to Porto, the report said.

A total of 25,000 medical supplies donated by Fosun International arrived in Milan on early Sunday morning local time, the report said.

The supplies included 400 sealed chemical protective suits, 1,400 medical protective suits, 200 pairs of goggles, 1,600 pairs of medical gloves, and 21,300 N95 face masks, among which 5,500 can be used in quarantined wards, the report said.

This was the third batch of medical supplies that Fosun had donated to Italy since the epidemic’s outbreak. The latest supplies will be delivered to the eight Italian hospitals in acute shortage of necessities. Fosun’s first donations arrived at Italy on March 14, the report said.

Property developer Longfor, Central China Real Estate Limited, Wolford, France-based real estate company Paref, and Italian luxury men’s wear brand Caruso all helped with the latest donation.

Fosun’s first donation to the United Kingdom, which consisted of 2,300 medical supplies, arrived on Friday, the report said.

The company’s donation of 5,000 face masks used in quarantined wards arrived in Mumbai, India on March 12, the report said.

The local government of Seoul, South Korea also received Fosun’s donation of 22,000 medical supplies on March 6, the report said.

Fosun chairman Guo Guangchang said that the company is willing to make efforts to help combat the epidemic. As the disease hit the rest of the world, Fosun has set up 24 epidemic control and prevention teams all over the world.

At the beginning of March, Fosun initiated the Global Anti-Virus Relief Scheme via China Entrepreneurs Forum to help the countries and regions hit hard by the novel coronavirus.

A number of industry big names, including Baidu, New Oriental, Xiaomi and Sequoia Capital have all joined the plan.