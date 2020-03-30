Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been placed under quarantine after an aide tested positive for Covid-19, his office said on Monday.

“The preliminary assessment is that there is no need for the prime minister to be quarantined, as he did not come into close contact with the individual and did not personally meet with that person,” the statement said, suggesting that the move was made out of an abundance of caution.

An “epidemiological investigation” was ongoing and that Netanyahu and “his close staff would be in confinement until [tests] were completed,” it said.

Israel has so far recorded 4,347 cases of the novel coronavirus, the 17th highest number globally, according to statistics compiled by Johns Hopkins. Sixteen Israelis have died, while 134 people have recovered.

Netanyahu’s quarantine came after Rivka Paluch, his adviser on ultra-Orthodox affairs, tested positive for the deadly virus, hours after her husband was hospitalized, the Times of Israel reported.

The prime minister had met with Paluch on Thursday, during negotiations over the formation of a new unity government with rival Benny Gantz.

Israel on March 9 closed its airport to most foreign arrivals, with exceptions for those who could meet strict quarantine requirements. The country and its nearly 9 million people are currently under strict lockdown, with only essential movements permitted.

The Israeli-occupied West Bank is under a similar lockdown, though confirmed cases remain lower at 106.

The Gaza Strip has seen nine cases so far, but even those are cause for local panic, as the territory has one of the highest population densities in the world and a healthcare system hollowed out after years of conflict and blockades.

The UN envoy for the Middle East Peace Process on Thursday acknowledged that Israel has been allowing healthcare workers involved in the virus response to move in and out of the West Bank and Gaza, and for critical medical supplies to enter the Strip.

– With reporting from AFP