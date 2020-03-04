Hong Kong has not yet been able to declare victory in its battle against the Covid-19 virus as more cases from the two infection chains – a Buddhist temple in North Point and a wealthy family surnamed Chow – were reported.

On Wednesday, a 43-year-old Hong Kong man, the director of Fook Wai Ching She Buddhist temple in North Point, was identified as the 102nd person to be infected in Hong Kong.

He visited Mount Emei in Sichuan province from January 17 to 20 and was living in Fook Wai Ching She at the Maylun Apartments until he was sent into quarantine at the Pamela Youde Nethersole Eastern Hospital on February 23.

His respiratory sample tested negative to the Covid-19 virus on February 28 and showed an unclear test result on Monday. He did not have any symptoms and tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday.

A 57-year-old domestic worker was the 103rd infected person, as well as the third infected maid, in Hong Kong.

Her employer, also 57, was confirmed to be the 76th patient in Hong Kong on February 24. She lived with her husband, second and third sons and the domestic worker in Phase 1 of Redhill Peninsula in Shek O. She had a six-day trip to Osaka in Japan from January 26 to 31 and visited Fook Wai Ching She last month.

Redhill Peninsula in Shek O. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/RoxRox~commonswiki

The employer developed a sore throat on February 8 and a fever on February 10. She sought medical advice at the Hong Kong Sanitorium and Hospital between February 12 and 16 and was admitted to the same hospital for treatment on February 16 and 17. She sought medical advice there again on February 23 and was referred and admitted to the Ruttonjee Hospital for treatment.

On February 26, the employer’s 26-year-old son became the 91st case in Hong Kong. He developed a fever and cough on February 20 and sought medical advice at the Outpatient Department at the Hong Kong Sanitorium and Hospital on February 21. He went to the Ruttonjee Hospital and was admitted for treatment on February 24. He had no travel history during the incubation period and did not visit Fook Wai Ching She.

Since the employer and her son tested positive for the Covid-19 virus last week, the domestic worker had remained asymptomatic, but went into quarantine on February 25. On Tuesday, her respiratory sample did not show a clear result in a virus test. She was then sent to Queen Mary Hospital. Her sample showed positive to the virus on Wednesday.

The two previously infected domestic workers were both Filipina. All three infected domestic workers were apparently infected by their female employers.

Prior to the infections of the Buddhist temple’s director and the domestic worker, 11 visitors to the temple and five family members were found to have the virus.

A 62-year-old woman was identified as the 104th patient in Hong Kong. She is the wife of the city’s 101st patient, whose younger sister was the 85th patient.

The wife has remained asymptomatic since she was sent to a quarantine center on February 26. Her respiratory sample showed an unclear result to the virus test on March 3, but tested positive the following day.

It was likely that she and her husband were infected by the 85th patient, who visited their home for their daughter’s traditional wedding ceremony on February 22. They held a wedding banquet at the JW Marriott Hotel Hong Kong in the evening on the same day.

Both the 101st and 85th patients, surnamed Chow, are members of the Hong Kong Jockey Club, which said it had already closed the bars, restaurants and a sauna room at the Happy Valley Clubhouse for sterilization.

The Hong Kong Jockey Club’s Happy Valley Clubhouse. Photo: Google Maps

Their uncle Robert Chow Yung, 69, a high-profile pro-Beijing columnist, was required to go into quarantine as he had attended the wedding banquet on February 22. During the 2014 Occupy Movement, Chow established an anti-occupy group called the Silent Majority for Hong Kong and launched pro-Beijing website Hkgpao.com.

Gordon Wu, a Hong Kong tycoon and the co-founder and chairman of Hopewell Holdings, had recently started to quarantine himself after he was told about the infection of the 101st patient, who is a staff of the tenant on the 56th floor of the Hopewell Centre in Wan Chai. They dined together on February 23. Local media said Wu had tested negative for the coronavirus.

